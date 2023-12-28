The 2023-2024 Portuguese Primeira Liga continues with a very interesting match between Benfica and Famalicão at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. The home team will try to add its 11th victory of the season.
The competition in Portugal this year has been intense. Sporting Lisboa leads the pack with 34 points, closely trailed by Benfica at 31 points, so a victory would be crucial for the Eagles.
Famalicão has had a fairly decent start, but they require a stronger second half of the season. They currently hold the 7th position with 18 points, significantly trailing behind Moreirense, who has 26 points.
Benfica vs Famalicão: Kick-Off Time
Benfica and Famalicão play for the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga on Friday, December 29 at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica at Lisboa, Portugal. Benfica has closed the gap with Sporting Lisbon for the first spot, and a victory would be key to keep up the pace.
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM December 30
Belgium: 7:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 1:45 PM
Croatia: 7:45 PM
Denmark: 7:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 7:45 PM
Germany: 7:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM December 30
Indonesia: 1:45 AM December 30
Iran: 10:45 PM
Ireland: 6:45 PM
Israel: 8:45PM
Italy: 7:45PM
Jamaica: 1:45AM December 30
Malaysia: 2:45 AM December 30
Mexico: 12:45PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 7:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM December 30
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 7:45 PM
Poland: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 6:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 7:45 PM
Singapore: 2:00 AM December 30
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 7:45 PM
Sweden: 7:45 PM
Switzerland: 7:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 6:45 PM
United States: 1:45 PM
Benfica vs Famalicão: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil: DirecTV GO, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star+
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Benfica TV INT, Free.
Germany: DAZN Germany, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: DAZN Italia
Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland
Portugal: Benfica TV
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Benfica TV INT., Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT.
United States: Benfica TV INT., GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, Fanatiz USA