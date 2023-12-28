Benfica vs Famalicão: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Primeira Liga in your country

The 2023-2024 Portuguese Primeira Liga continues with a very interesting match between Benfica and Famalicão at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. The home team will try to add its 11th victory of the season.

[Watch Benfica vs Famalicão online in the US on Fanatiz]

The competition in Portugal this year has been intense. Sporting Lisboa leads the pack with 34 points, closely trailed by Benfica at 31 points, so a victory would be crucial for the Eagles.

Famalicão has had a fairly decent start, but they require a stronger second half of the season. They currently hold the 7th position with 18 points, significantly trailing behind Moreirense, who has 26 points.

Benfica vs Famalicão: Kick-Off Time

Benfica and Famalicão play for the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga on Friday, December 29 at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica at Lisboa, Portugal. Benfica has closed the gap with Sporting Lisbon for the first spot, and a victory would be key to keep up the pace.

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM December 30

Belgium: 7:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 1:45 PM

Croatia: 7:45 PM

Denmark: 7:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 7:45 PM

Germany: 7:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM December 30

Indonesia: 1:45 AM December 30

Iran: 10:45 PM

Ireland: 6:45 PM

Israel: 8:45PM

Italy: 7:45PM

Jamaica: 1:45AM December 30

Malaysia: 2:45 AM December 30

Mexico: 12:45PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 7:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM December 30

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 7:45 PM

Poland: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 6:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 7:45 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM December 30

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 7:45 PM

Sweden: 7:45 PM

Switzerland: 7:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 6:45 PM

United States: 1:45 PM

Benfica vs Famalicão: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil: DirecTV GO, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Benfica TV INT, Free.

Germany: DAZN Germany, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: DAZN Italia

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Benfica TV

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Benfica TV INT., Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT.

United States: Benfica TV INT., GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, Fanatiz USA