Cristiano Ronaldo took a huge risk when he decided to play in Saudi Arabia after the Qatar 2022 World Cup. However, almost a year later, his performances have been tremendous with Al Nassr.

In fact, the Portuguese legend set the stage for many stars to play in that country. Neymar, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane or Yassine Bounou are some of the names which saw CR7 as a leading figure in a soccer revolution.

Of course, the big question for Cristiano Ronaldo is if retirement is looming. The legend is 38-years old but, alongside Lionel Messi in the MLS, he is still proving age is not an obstacle.

Right now, Al Nassr are in second place of the Saudi Pro League just behind Al Hilal and they’ve already clinched a ticket to the Round of 16 in the AFC Champions League.

Roberto Martinez reveals the next milestone for Cristiano Ronaldo

During an interview with Fredrik Ljungberg, the coach of Portugal’s national team, Roberto Martinez, explained that Cristiano Ronaldo has a massive soccer record in sight. That race could extend his already illustrious career.

“He was very close to the 200 international caps. Something that no one has done before. The conversation with him was a private conversation, but I can disclose one thing he said. I asked him: ‘Look, having 200 international caps interests you or not?’ He said: ‘250 interests me’.”

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 872 goals in his professional career. A few months ago, even with age as a key factor, the Portuguese star revealed there’s another challenge for him: 1000 goals.

“It’s going to be quite challenging, but it’s about assessing my mental state and motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them…we’ll see. It’s a step-by-step process. Before reaching 1 000, you have to reach 900 first. I believe I’ll achieve it.”