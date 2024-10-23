Benfica vs Feyenoord: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Benfica will face off against Feyenoord in a crucial League stage Matchday 3 showdown of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or through various streaming platforms. Check here to see how you can watch the game in your country.
Benfica have emerged as one of the top performers in the early stages of the Champions League, starting strong with a 2-1 win over Crvena Zvezda. However, their standout moment came in a dominant 4-0 victory against Atletico Madrid.
Now, As Aguias aim to secure another three points to maintain their position at the top of the group. Their next challenge comes against Feyenoord, who are coming off a hard-fought 3-2 win over Girona. The Dutch side is aware of the tough task ahead but remains confident in the victory.
Benfica vs Feyenoord: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 24)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 24)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 24)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 24)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 24)
Mexico: 1:00 AM (October 24)
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Benfica vs Feyenoord: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN3 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Live 6
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 8
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 256
Mexico: Caliente TV
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Action, SuperSport Action Africa
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 7
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 6
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 8
USA: Paramount+, ViX