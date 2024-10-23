Benfica vs Feyenoord: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Benfica take on Feyenoord in a League stage Matchday 3 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here's all the key information you need, including the match schedule, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

[Watch Benfica vs Feyenoord live in the USA on Paramount+]

Benfica have emerged as one of the top performers in the early stages of the Champions League, starting strong with a 2-1 win over Crvena Zvezda. However, their standout moment came in a dominant 4-0 victory against Atletico Madrid.

Now, As Aguias aim to secure another three points to maintain their position at the top of the group. Their next challenge comes against Feyenoord, who are coming off a hard-fought 3-2 win over Girona. The Dutch side is aware of the tough task ahead but remains confident in the victory.

Benfica vs Feyenoord: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 24)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 24)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 24)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 24)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 24)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (October 24)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Jordan Lotomba of Feyenoord – IMAGO / Goal Sports Images

Benfica vs Feyenoord: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN3 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Live 6

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 8

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 256

Mexico: Caliente TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Action, SuperSport Action Africa

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 7

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 6

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 8

USA: Paramount+, ViX