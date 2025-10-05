Where to watch Porto vs Benfica live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Porto and Benfica will face against each other in the Matchday 7 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

One of the most anticipated clashes in European soccer is on the horizon as Porto aim to extend their flawless start to the Primeira Liga, boasting seven wins in as many matches, including a standout triumph over title rivals Sporting CP in Matchday 4.

Sitting atop the table, Porto face a stiff test against Benfica, who have struggled early in the season, especially in the Champions League with two losses in as many games. A victory for Benfica would bring them within a single point of the league leaders, making this showdown pivotal for both teams’ title aspirations.

When will the Porto vs Benfica match be played?

Porto play against Benfica in a Matchday 8 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Sunday, October 5, with kickoff scheduled for 4:15 PM (ET).

Fredrik Aursnes of Benfica – Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Porto vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:15 PM

CT: 3:15 PM

MT: 2:15 PM

PT: 1:15 PM

How to watch Porto vs Benfica in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Porto and Benfica in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Fanatiz, DirecTV Stream and GolTV.