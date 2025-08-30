Where to watch Sporting CP vs Porto live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Sporting CP will face off against Porto in a Matchday 4 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

[Watch Sporting CP vs Porto online in the US on Fubo]

Sporting CP and Porto square off in the Primeira Liga’s marquee clash of the weekend. Both sides enter perfect with nine points through three matches, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle where bragging rights and early control of the league are on the line.

Sporting, last season’s dominant force despite offseason departures, is determined to prove they’re still the team to beat, while Porto are hungry to seize power and stake their claim as Portugal’s new standard. It’s a can’t-miss showdown between two bitter rivals with everything to play for.

When will the Sporting CP vs Porto match be played?

Sporting CP will host Porto in a Matchday 4 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Saturday, August 30, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM (ET).

Alan Varela of FC Porto – David Ramos/Getty Images

Sporting CP vs Porto: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Sporting CP vs Porto in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Sporting CP and Porto in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Fanatiz and GolTV.