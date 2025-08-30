Trending topics:
Primeira Liga

Where to watch Sporting CP vs Porto live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Sporting CP will face Porto in a Matchday 4 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Find here all game details, kickoff times and broadcast options available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Maximiliano Araujo of Sporting CP
© Gualter Fatia/Getty ImagesMaximiliano Araujo of Sporting CP

Sporting CP will face off against Porto in a Matchday 4 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

[Watch Sporting CP vs Porto online in the US on Fubo]

Sporting CP and Porto square off in the Primeira Liga’s marquee clash of the weekend. Both sides enter perfect with nine points through three matches, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle where bragging rights and early control of the league are on the line.

Sporting, last season’s dominant force despite offseason departures, is determined to prove they’re still the team to beat, while Porto are hungry to seize power and stake their claim as Portugal’s new standard. It’s a can’t-miss showdown between two bitter rivals with everything to play for.

Advertisement

When will the Sporting CP vs Porto match be played?

Sporting CP will host Porto in a Matchday 4 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Saturday, August 30, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM (ET).

Alan Varela of FC Porto – David Ramos/Getty Images

Alan Varela of FC Porto – David Ramos/Getty Images

Advertisement

Sporting CP vs Porto: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM
CT: 2:30 PM
MT: 1:30 PM
PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Sporting CP vs Porto in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Sporting CP and Porto in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Fanatiz and GolTV.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 standings: Group A final table with Inter Miami, Porto, Palmeiras, and Al Ahly after Matchday 3
Soccer

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 standings: Group A final table with Inter Miami, Porto, Palmeiras, and Al Ahly after Matchday 3

What happens if Porto win, tie or lose vs Al Ahly today at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group stage finale?
Soccer

What happens if Porto win, tie or lose vs Al Ahly today at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group stage finale?

Atletico Madrid out of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Which other European teams are also at risk of group stage elimination?
Soccer

Atletico Madrid out of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Which other European teams are also at risk of group stage elimination?

Thomson reveals why someone else told Castellanos to leave the outfield
MLB

Thomson reveals why someone else told Castellanos to leave the outfield

Better Collective Logo