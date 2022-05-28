The VAR annulled what would have been Real Madrid's first goal and the first of the UEFA Champions league final. Find here the funniest memes and reactions.

Near the end of the first half of the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, there was an action that had all the madridistas on edge. Benzema received a pass in the box and couldn't adjust to finish off, so the play was messy.

He tried to pass inside, so that Valverde could define, who tried to convert but without success as he was well marked by the Liverpool defense, who blocked the Uruguayan player leaving the rebound in the direction of Benzema.

The Frenchman took the rebound and scored what would be the first goal of the match and the undeserved advantage for a Real Madrid that had tried very little and the greatest situations in the first half had been Liverpool, but finally the VAR annulled by a millimetric position. advances the goal of Madrid.

Funniest memes and reactions

Fans were quick to react to the action, mocking Liverpool's superiority in the first half: