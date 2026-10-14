Betis vs Porto: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Champions League game on October 14, 2026

Real Betis welcome Porto to Estadio La Cartuja for Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. After contrasting results in their European openers, both teams have plenty to play for. Find out how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Betis vs Porto Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Wednesday, October 14, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, ViX

How to watch Betis vs Porto in the USA

In the United States, Paramount+ and ViX are the main streaming destinations for Champions League matches in English.

Can I watch Betis vs Porto for free?

There is no confirmed free live-streaming option for Betis vs Porto in the United States. Paramount+ is the primary streaming option for English-language Champions League coverage.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Real Betis host Porto on Wednesday, October 14, at Estadio La Cartuja in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. Betis began their European campaign with a dramatic 3-2 away victory over Lille, while Porto lost 2-0 at home to Manchester City.

The contrasting results make this an important early opportunity for both clubs: Betis can build on their winning start, while Porto need a response to avoid falling behind in the standings.

Jose Antonio Morante of Real Betis (Source: Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Manuel Pellegrini‘s Betis arrive with confidence after beating Osasuna 5-2 in LaLiga on October 11. The Spanish side have enjoyed a strong start to the season and will be eager to make their first home appearance in this Champions League campaign count.

The club’s return to the competition’s main stage after more than two decades adds significance to the occasion, with the support at La Cartuja expected to play an important role.

Porto, coached by Francesco Farioli, face the challenge of recovering from their opening defeat against Manchester City. A result in Seville would help restore momentum and keep them competitive in a league phase where every point matters.

Advertisement

The Portuguese side have attacking options such as Pepe, Borja Sainz and Andre Silva, but they will need to be more efficient in front of goal against a Betis team that showed its ability to fight back in France.

Betis vs Porto: Predicted Lineups

Betis (4-2-3-1): Alvaro Valles; Hector Bellerin, Marc Bartra, Natan, Sergi Garcia; Facundo Bernal, Dani Ceballos; Abde, Isco, Rodrigo Riquelme; Troy Parrott.

Porto (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Martim Fernandes, Jakub Kiwior, Pablo Rosario, Alberto Baio; Victor Froholdt, Alan Varela, Gabri Veiga; Borja Sainz, Fabio Silva, Pepe.

Advertisement

What time is the Betis vs Porto match?

Betis vs Porto kicks off on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain. The game is part of Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.