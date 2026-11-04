Fenerbahce vs Liverpool: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Champions League game on November 4, 2026

Fenerbahce welcome Liverpool to Chobani Stadium Fenerbahçe Şukru Saracoglu Sports Complex in Istanbul on Wednesday, November 4, for a UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 clash. Here is how to watch the game live in the United States.

Match Summary Match Fenerbahce vs Liverpool Tournament Champions League Date Wednesday, November 4, 2026 Time 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, ViX

How to watch Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool in the USA

The Champions League match between Fenerbahce and Liverpool will be available to stream live in the United States on Paramount+ and ViX.

Can I watch Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool for free?

There is currently no confirmed free legal stream of the full Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool match in the United States. Paramount+ is the confirmed broadcaster, and its regular direct subscription does not advertise a standard free-trial offer.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Liverpool arrive in Istanbul with a perfect record in the Champions League league phase. The Reds have won their first three matches, defeating Atletico Madrid 2-1, LASK 6-3 and Villarreal 4-3. Their nine points put them among the leading teams in the standings, and a fourth consecutive victory would strengthen their position in the race for a direct place in the Round of 16.

Jeremy Jacquet of Liverpool during the Premier League 2026/27 match (Source: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Fenerbahce, on the other hand, are still searching for their first win in the competition. The Turkish side opened with a 1-1 draw against Roma, suffered a 6-0 defeat to Aston Villa and then drew 2-2 with Slavia Praha. With just two points from three games, they need a strong performance at home to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds alive.

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The game also carries a personal storyline for Fenerbahce interim coach Dirk Kuyt, who previously played for Liverpool. He took charge of the Turkish club recently and will face his former team while trying to turn around a difficult run of results. Fenerbahce have lost their last two domestic matches, against Galatasaray and Goztepe, adding pressure ahead of this European test.

Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool: Predicted Lineups

Fenerbahce (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Levent Mercan, Archie Brown, Milan Skriniar, Mert Muldur; N’Golo Kante, Matteo Guendouzi; Oguz Aydin, Mason Greenwood, Irfan Can Kahveci; Romelu Lukaku.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo; Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Trey Nyoni; Rio Ngumoha, Cody Gakpo, Bradley Barcola.

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What time is the Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool match?

Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool kicks off on Wednesday, November 4, at 12:45 PM ET at Chobani Stadium Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoğlu Sports Complex in Istanbul, Türkiye. Here are the start times across the four main U.S. time zones: