Dortmund vs Betis: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Champions League game on November 4, 2026

Borussia Dortmund host Real Betis at Signal Iduna Park on Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. With Betis enjoying a perfect European campaign and Dortmund looking to climb the standings, find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Dortmund vs Betis Tournament Champions League Date Wednesday, November 4, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, UniMás Live Stream Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Dortmund vs Betis in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch the game live in English on Paramount+, the streaming home of the UEFA Champions League in the country.

For Spanish-language coverage, viewers can follow the match on UniMás and TUDN, as well as through the ViX streaming service. Also, it can be watched on TUDN.com, Univision NOW and the TUDN App.

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Can I watch Dortmund vs Betis for free?

No, Dortmund vs Betis cannot be watched for free in the United States. The match requires a paid subscription to Paramount+ for English-language streaming.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis meet for Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase, with both teams looking to strengthen their positions in the competition. The German side enters the encounter in 13th place with six points, while the Spanish visitors are fifth with nine points after winning all three of their opening matches.

Players of Real Betis before the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match (Source: Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

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Dortmund started their European campaign with a 3-2 victory against Villarreal, followed by a 2-1 defeat against Bodo/Glimt. Niko Kovac‘s team bounced back in its third appearance, earning a 2-1 away win against Sabah. Serhou Guirassy has been particularly important in the competition, scoring four goals so far, making him one of the main attacking threats for the hosts.

Real Betis, meanwhile, have enjoyed an excellent start to their Champions League campaign. Manuel Pellegrini‘s team defeated Lille 3-2 in its opening match, overcame Porto by the same score and then secured a 1-0 victory against Feyenoord. Those results have put the Spanish club among the leading teams in the league-phase standings, with nine points from a possible nine.

Dortmund vs Betis: Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, Joane Gadou; Daniel Svensson, Felix Nmecha, Joey Veerman, Julian Ryerson; Fabio Silva, Marcel Sabitzer; Serhou Guirassy.

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Real Betis (4-3-3): Alvaro Valles; Fran Garcia, Natan, Marc Bartra, Hector Bellerin; Marc Roca, Isco, Pablo Fornals; Abde Ezzalzouli, Troy Parrott, Antony.

What time is the Dortmund vs Betis match?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis match kicks off on Wednesday, November 4, at 3:00 PM ET at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM