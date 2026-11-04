Porto vs Napoli: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Champions League game on November 4, 2026

Porto host Napoli at the Estadio do Dragao for a crucial UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 clash. Both teams are looking to strengthen their position in the league phase as the race for the knockout rounds intensifies. Find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Porto vs Napoli Tournament Champions League Date Wednesday, November 4, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Network Live Stream Fubo, Paramount+

How to watch Porto vs Napoli in the USA

Fans in the United States can stream the game live on Fubo and Paramount+. For viewers who prefer traditional television, CBS Sports Network is also listed as a U.S. broadcast option for Porto vs Napoli.

Can I watch Porto vs Napoli for free?

Yes! Fans in the United States can watch Porto vs Napoli for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial, provided they are eligible for the promotional offer.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Porto and Napoli meet on Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase with very different levels of pressure. Porto are 34th in the standings with zero points after three matches, while Napoli are 22nd with three points.

The Portuguese side desperately need their first victory to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout phase alive, while the Italian club are looking to move closer to the playoff positions.

Players of SSC Napoli pose for a photo during the Serie A match (Source: Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Porto have endured a difficult start to their European campaign. Francesco Farioli‘s team lost 2-0 against Manchester City in their opening match, suffered a 3-2 defeat away to Real Betis and most recently fell 1-0 at home to PSV Eindhoven.

They have scored just two goals and conceded six, leaving little room for further mistakes. Playing at the Estadio do Dragao could be an important advantage as they attempt to turn their European season around.

Napoli, meanwhile, have collected their first three points after beating Bodo/Glimt 4-3 in an entertaining Matchday 3 encounter. Antonio Conte‘s team previously lost 1-0 to Arsenal and 3-1 against Villarreal, meaning their victory over the Norwegian side was particularly important.

Advertisement

With three points, another positive result in Portugal could help them climb the standings and improve their chances of reaching at least the knockout-phase playoffs.

Porto vs Napoli: Predicted Lineups

Porto (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Zaidu Sanusi, Jakub Kiwior, Jan Bednarek, Alberto Baio; Gabri Veiga, Pablo Rosario, Victor Froholdt; Borja Sainz, Samu Omorodion, Pepe.

Napoli (3-4-3): Alex Meret; Rafa Marin, Amir Rrahmani, Sam Beukema; Antonio Vergara, Billy Gilmour, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Scott McTominay; Noa Lang, Lorenzo Lucca, Matteo Politano.

Advertisement

What time is the Porto vs Napoli match?

The Porto vs Napoli match kicks off on Wednesday, November 4, at 3:00 PM ET at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: