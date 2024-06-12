Alan Velasco is out for the season in MLS, but he still has massive interest from Boca Juniors.

Juan Roman Riquelme wants his man, and that man is FC Dallas‘ Alan Velasco. The 21-year-old creative midfielder is out with an ACL injury, and in 2025, will enter the final year of his contract in MLS. According to reports out of Argentina, Velasco is a centerpiece of Boca Juniors‘ plans entering 2025.

Velasco has only played in 54 MLS matches with 10 goals and 7 assists. The Argentine has been one of the biggest bright spots of an FC Dallas team stuck in mediocrity.

TyC Sports is reporting that while there hasn’t been concrete interest from Boca Juniors, they have asked about the player on various occasions.

Juan Roman Riquelme could be key in the move

According to TyC Sports, Riquelme, who is Boca Juniors’ president, is a huge admirer of Velasco. While FC Dallas has wanted to move the Argentine to Europe, the lure of Boca Juniors may be too big.

Velasco himself is more interested in a move across the pond to Europe, but with only one season left on his MLS deal, a move to Boca Juniors could dampen a quicker move.

Velasco will be a free agent come December 2025 and could realistically sign a pre-contract with a European team by July of 2025. Velasco is reportedly back in full training with FC Dallas, who recently let go of their coach Nico Estévez.