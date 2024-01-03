Major League Soccer continues to be a league of choice to many around the world, many big stars, high priced signings, and aging Americans have come to MLS looking to make an impact, but they didn’t.



In our first part of the biggest flops in MLS history, we took into account every season from 1996 until 2022. Now we have created a more modern list of some of the biggest crashes in MLS’ recent history.



It’s a list no player ever wants to be on but sadly many find their way onto. Here are the biggest flop signings in MLS since 2020.



Taxiarchis Fountas



Taxi’s numbers are not that bad, 18 goals in 38 games, despite the Greek international’s talent, he had serious off the field issues. Fountas was twice suspended for using racial language first at a teammate and then an opponent. His contract was terminated by the league.



Cecilio Domínguez



The Paraguayan international came to MLS as one of the best players of the Argentine league, a lukewarm first season was followed by a second season which saw Cecilio Domínguez suspended by the league for a domestic violence incident. His contract was terminated.



Tomás Pochettino



Argentine midfielder Tomás Pochettino was on fire for Talleres in Argentina before his arrival to MLS and Austin FC. Many pundits had it as the steal of the season in 2020. The Pochettino that showed up to MLS was a shell of himself, with a poor 2021 season. Tomás Pochettino was loaned out and later sold.



Rodrigo Piñeiro



Uruguayan Rodrigo Piñeiro was set to help Nashville in 2021, but home sickness and some mental health issues got in the way and the young talent only played 2 games for the club. According to Rodrigo Piñeiro, Nashville did little to help his cause when he moved to the United States.



Jürgen Damm



Once considered one of the best Mexican wingers of the last 5 years, Jürgen Damm came to MLS from Tigres, it was a sensational move for Atlanta United. Damm was horrible in his only season in MLS with 0 goals in 24 lifeless games.



Nicolás Figal



Before moving to Boca Juniors, talented but exposed defender Nicolás Figal was playing for some very poor Inter Miami teams. Today Figal is one of the Argentine league’s top defenders and begs the question, how bad was Inter Miami?



Jurgen Locadia



A miserable output of 2 goals in 26 games in his loan spell at FC Cincinnati was all Jurgen Locadia could muster. Today the former PSV striker plays in Iran.



Douglas Costa



When a player comes with a CV that states, Juventus, Bayern Munich, and the Brazilian national team, you expect big things. The Galaxy got a mild and disinterested version of Douglas Costa. 8 goals in 51 games and a lot of walking on the field.



Javier Hernández



Chicharito was supposed to be Carlos Vela 2.0 and after a dismal first season with the Galaxy he did come back strong for a 17 and 18 goal season, then an injury sidelined him for much of 2023 and the Chicharito era in LA ended with 39 goals in 82 games, no titles, and a LA Galaxy in a crisis it has yet to get up from.