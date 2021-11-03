Boca Juniors and Argentinos Juniors clash today, November 3, at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza in the 2021 Copa Argentina semifinals. Here, take a look at how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, predictions, and odds.

The 2021 Copa Argentina is reaching its crucial stages as the first ticket to the grand final will be at stake when Boca Juniors take on Argentinos Juniors today at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza in a thrilling semifinal matchup. The winner of the tournament will get a spot in next year's Copa Libertadores. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this exciting game, such as the match preview, information, storylines, head-to-head, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

El Xeneize arrive at this clash with high expectations as it could be the only trophy they can challenge for in the remainder of the year. Lifelong rivals River Plate are comfortably atop the Argentine League standings, so the domestic cup could be the only way for Boca to win silverware this term.

But El Bicho will try to upset the local giants and make their way to the tournament final. This match will also be emotional for the soccer community as it will take place just a few days after Diego Maradona's first birthday without him. Diego emerged from Argentinos' academy and then shone for Boca, so both have a deep bond with the Argentine legend.

Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Time: 8:10 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza

Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:10 PM

CT: 7:10 PM

MT: 6:10 PM

PT: 5:10 PM

Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Boca Juniors may not come from a good string of results in the Liga Profesional, but that won't necessarily matter in this win-or-go-home affair. They made their way to this clash by leaving Claypole, Defensores de Belgrano, River Plate, and Patronato behind.

Argentinos Juniors, meanwhile, also suffered back-to-back defeats in the last two rounds of the league. However, Gabriel Milito's side will try to continue with its great run in the Argentinian Cup, in which it has knocked out Claypole, Colon, Gimnasia, and San Telmo.

These two familiar foes have met 131 times in the Argentinian top-flight. Boca Juniors were dominant with 64 wins, while Argentinos picked up 29 victories, and they drew on 38 occasions.

How to watch or live stream Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors in the US

The game to be played between Boca Juniors and Argentinos Juniors in the semifinals of the 2021 Copa Argentina will be broadcast in the US on TyC Sports Internacional.

Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have revealed their predictions for this game. FanDuel has given Boca Juniors -110 odds, while Argentinos Juniors have +290 to pull off a shock, and a tie would result in a +220 payout.

FanDuel Boca Juniors -110 Tie +220 Argentinos Juniors +290

* Odds via FanDuel.