For the second leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16, Boca Juniors and Corinthians will face each other at the “La Bombonera”. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Fanatiz (free trial).

The locals have had a great result in Brazil. The 0-0 (which could even have been 1-0 since Corinthians missed a penalty) clearly favors Boca Juniors who have become strong playing at home in this Copa Libertadores. It is an unbeatable opportunity to advance to the quarterfinals, although of course they should not be overconfident.

In the case of the Brazilians, they are the underdogs in this game especially after their horrible performance playing at home. The 0-0 is a clear sign that the game was as the "Xeneizes" wanted. They will have to show something different than what they did in the first leg if they want to advance to the quarterfinals.

Boca Juniors vs Corinthians: Date

This round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Boca Juniors and Corinthians be played at the Alberto J. Armando “La Bombonera” Stadium on Tuesday, July 5 at 8:30 (ET).

Boca Juniors vs Corinthians: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs Corinthians

You can see this round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Boca Juniors and Corinthians in the United States on Fanatiz (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Corinthians anywhere

