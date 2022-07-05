For the second leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16 Boca Juniors will face Corinthians at La Bombonera Stadium. Check out how to watch or live stream this game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Boca Juniors host Corinthians today looking to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. The Xeneizes coached by Sebastian Battaglia took a scoreless draw in the first leg last week in Brazil and will try to seal their place in the quarterfinals with a win at home tonight. Here, you will find everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online in the US. You can watch it on Fanatiz (Free trial) in the United States.

The game for the first leg ended in a 0-0 clearly favorable to Boca Juniors, not only because they were able to get a draw, something always difficult when playing in Brazil, but also because Corinthians missed a penalty that could have given them the victory. The "Xeneizes" have the possibility of going to the quarterfinals playing at home and will go after her.

In the case of the visitors, they know that the result obtained was very bad, and to make matters worse they wasted the chance to go to Argentina with the series 1-0 in their favor by missing a penalty kick. Clearly, the Brazilian team will have to raise their morale and put that bad game behind them if they want to have a chance of beating Boca at “La Bombonera”, where it is always difficult to win.

Boca Juniors vs Corinthians: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: La Bombonera, La Boca, Argentina

Live stream: Fanatiz

Boca Juniors vs Corinthians: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Boca Juniors vs Corinthians: Storylines

Between these two rivals, parity has been so great throughout history that the result that has been repeated the most times has been a tie. In fact, the game for the first leg of this Copa Libertadores was the 6th draw in 11 games. In the remaining Boca Juniors, they are dominant by a slight difference, since they have obtained 3 victories and Corinthians 2.

The last confrontation between them was the aforementioned 0-0 for the first leg of this round of 16 series of the current edition of the Copa Libertadores. Before that game, they also met in this same competition in the group phase, in which Corinthians won 1 (2-0 in Brazil) and drew the other 1-1 in Argentina.

How to Watch or Stream Live Boca Juniors vs Corinthians in the U.S.

The 2022 Copa Libertadores round of 16 game between Boca Juniors and Corinthians, to be played on Tuesday, July 5 at the La Bombonera, La Boca, Argentina; will be broadcast on Fanatiz (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Corinthians anywhere

Boca Juniors vs Corinthians: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Boca Juniors the favorite with +105 odds, while Corinthians have +300. A tie would finish in a +220 payout.

Caliente Boca Juniors +105 Tie +220 Corinthians +300

*Odds via Caliente