Boca Juniors play Defensa y Justicia for three points at the Quarter-finals of Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia: Predictions, odds and how to watch Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional Quarter-finals in the US

Boca Juniors set to face Defensa y Justicia in Quarter-finals of Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. This game will be held at La Bombonera on May 10, 2022 at 8:30 PM (ET). The home team is trying to win their second title. Here is all the related information about this La Liga game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Boca Juniors won their last game of Zone B against Tigres 0-2 on the road, that last victory ensured the second place in the standings for the team. Before the knockout stage, Boca won seven games and lost only one with six draws for a total of 27 points.

Defensa y Justicia were the third best team in Zone A with 25 points and 7-4-3, they recently won against Patronato at home 1-0. The last time they lost a game in the tournament was on April 21 on the road.

Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: La Bombonera, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia: Storylines

Boca Juniors won the Copa de la Liga Profesiona in 2022, but the team was unable to defend their title in 2021 when they were eliminated in the semi-finals by Racing Club. But now Boca Juniors are big favorites to win the title and set a record as the team with the most titles in the tournament.

Defensa y Justicia are playing for the first time in the knockout stage of the tournament after two years with results that were not enough to win the title. But in the 2022 edition things are different, Defensa y Justicia were the third best team in Zone A and Miguel Merentiel is their top scorer with 7 goals.

The last time Boca played Defensa y Justicia was on September 15, 2021, that game ended 0-0, but before that game Boca Juniors won 1-0 on October 6, 2019 with a goal scored by Agustin Almendra.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in Argentina: Flow, Directv GO, Telecentro Play. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia: Predictions And Odds

Boca Juniors are favorites with 1.80 odds that will pay $180 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better record than the visitors in the tournament. Defensa y Justicia are underdogs at 4.50 odds. The draw is offered at 3.50 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Professional League Cup game is: Draw 3.50.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Boca Juniors 1.80 Totals 3.30 / 2.5 Defensa y Justicia 4.50

* Odds via BetMGM