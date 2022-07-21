Boca Juniors will host Estudiantes LP for a Matchday 10 game at Bombonera Stadium for the 2022 Argentine League. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Boca Juniors and Estudiantes LP will play against each other for Matchday 10 of the 2022 Argentine League. check out the complete information about this Argentine League game such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US, this matchup will be available to watch on Paramount+ (Free Trial).

Boca Juniors are in a rough path right now. The team recently changed managers, now Club's legend Hugo Ibarra is their new coach. Therefore, their fans are looking for things to get better as they are placed 14th in the 2022 Argentine league standings.

Whereas Estudiantes LP shook off their bad situation in their last game. It was a 3-1 win over Barracas Central. However, the team managed by Ricardo Zielinsky needs to keep up with their momentum as they are headed towards the end of the Libertadores Cup.

Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes LP: Date

Boca Juniors and Estudiantes LP will face-off at Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires on Sunday, July 24, 2022 for Matchday 10 of the 2022 Argentine League. Both teams seek a win to climb up places in the stadings, as these two teams are far away from the top places.

Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes LP: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes LP in the US

This 2022 Argentine League matchup between Boca Juniors and Estudiantes LP will kick-off on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET) for Matchday 10. This game will be available to watch on Paramount+ (Free Trial) for the US. Another option is ViX.