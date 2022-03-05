Boca Juniors will play against Huracan this Sunday, March 6 at the Alberto J. Armando Stadium for the Matchday 5 of the Argentine Copa de la Liga 2022. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the US.

Boca Juniors and Huracan will face each other this Sunday, March 6 at the Alberto J. Armando Stadium, better known as “La Bombonera” in a game valid for the Matchday 5 of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this game. It will be broadcast on Paramount + (free trial) in the US.

Boca Juniors come from a draw in the Derby against Independiente 2-2, a result that did not allow them to get closer to the leaders of Zone 2, Estudiantes de La Plata. With 8 points they are 4 behind the "Pincharratas". That is why they must win this Matchday in order to get closer to the top of the standings.

In the case of Huracan, in this tournament they have two wins and two losses, so with 6 points they will currently be out of the 4 teams from Zone 2 that qualify for the final phase. However, the last ones to enter are Rosario Central with 7 points (who have already played their game for Matchday 5), so a victory would allow “La Quema” to be one of the four classified.

Boca Juniors vs Huracan: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Time: 5:15 PM (ET)

Location: Roberto J. Armando Stadium, La Boca, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

Boca Juniors vs Huracan: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:15 PM

CT: 4:15 PM

MT: 3:15 PM

PT: 2:15 PM

Boca Juniors vs Huracan: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Taking into account what both teams have been throughout history, it is not surprising that the vast dominators of the statistics are Boca Juniors, who in a total of 154 games (in professionalism) have won 81, while Huracan did it 29 times. Also, there were 44 ties. The last game between the two for the Argentine League was a victory for the "Xeneizes" by 3-0.

How to watch or live stream Boca Juniors vs Huracan in the US

The game will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, PrendeTV.

Boca Juniors vs Huracan: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Boca Juniors are the favorite with -167 odds, while Huracan have +475. A tie would finish in a +210 payout.

Caliente Boca Juniors -167 Tie +210 Huracan +475

*Odds via Caliente