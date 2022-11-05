Boca Juniors will face Racing Club in what will be the final of the Trofeo de campeones. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Boca Juniors and Racing Club will face each other in the final game of the Trofeo de campeones 2022. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Fanatiz worldwide (except Argentina and Brazil).

It will be the final that faces the champion of the 2022 Argentine League, the Copa de la Liga and the team that scored the most points in the year. Racing, those who obtained the most points, had to play a previous game against the Copa de la Liga champions, Tigre, who they beat 3-2 to access this final with Boca Juniors.

The "Xeneizes" were proclaimed champions in the last Matchday of the 2022 Argentine League after two intense games. With the victory it was enough for them to be champions, however, they tied 2-2 against Independiente. This forced their rivals, River Plate, to win or draw against Racing. Gallardo's team finally got the victory, and for that reason they were proclaimed champions qualifying to also play this cup.

Boca Juniors vs Racing Club: Kick-Off Time

Boca Juniors will play against Racing Club in the final game of the Trofeo de campeones 2022, this Sunday, November 6 at the La Pedrera Stadium in Villa Mercedes, San Luis, Argentina.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (November 7)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (November 7)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (November 7)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (November 7)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (November 7)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (November 7)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (November 7)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (November 7)

South Africa: 11:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (November 7)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Boca Juniors vs Racing Club: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Premium and TNT Sport

South America: ESPN (except Argentina and Brazil)

Latin-American: Star +

Rest of the World: Fanatiz (except Argentina and Brazil)

