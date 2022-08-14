Boca Juniors will play against Rosario Central for the Matchday 14 of the 2022 Argentine League. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

Boca Juniors will receive Rosario Central for the Matchday 14 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch this game in the US on Paramount + (free trial).

The "Xeneizes" have had a difficult season in 2022 where the main objective was the Copa Libertadores from which they were eliminated in the round of 16, in what was undoubtedly a surprise since the La Boca team was expected to arrive At least until the quarterfinals. That is why they now want to put all their efforts into this 2022 Argentine League.

It will be a special game against Rosario Central since it will mean the return of Carlos Tevez, today coach of the Rosario team, to La Bombonera, the stadium of a team with which he is known to be very identified. The "Canallas" will try to take a victory in a lathe in which they have been very irregular.

Boca Juniors vs Rosario Central: Date

This 2022 Argentine League match between Boca Juniors and Rosario Central that will take place at the La Bombonera, La Boca, Argentina will be played on Wednesday, August 17 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Boca Juniors vs Rosario Central: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs Rosario Central

Boca Juniors and Rosario Central will play this 2022 Argentine League match this Wednesday, August 17 at 8:30 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyCSports International.

