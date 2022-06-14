For Match Day 3 of the 2022 Argentine League, Boca Juniors receive Tigre at their stadium. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

Boca Juniors receive Tigre this Wednesday, June 15 in "La Bombonera" for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

The locals are coming off a painful defeat in Matchday 2. Despite being favorites in their game against Central Cordoba, they were defeated 1-0 which did not allow them to reach the first place in the standings, together with Platense, who finally remained as the only team to win their first two games by getting 6 points.

Boca Juniors want to leave that game behind and return to the path of victory to fight for the first places. On the Tigre side, they come from equaling 1-1 with Barracas Central thanks to which they reached 4 points in this tournament (in the first Matchday they beat Union 2-1), remaining near the top of the standings and in this Matchday will try to stay on top.

Boca Juniors vs Tigre: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Alberto J. Armando “La Bombonera” Stadium, La Boca, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

Boca Juniors vs Tigre: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Boca Juniors vs Tigre: Storylines and Head-to-Head

These two rivals have faced each other in a total of 65 games without taking into account those of the amateur era, nor those of National Cups or friendlies. In them, Boca Juniors have prevailed (as could be expected) as the dominators of the statistics, winning 43 opportunities. For their part, Tigre won 10 times and there were 12 draws.

The last confrontation between the two took place on Matchday 11 of the 2018/19 Super League. On that occasion, Boca Juniors won 4-1 with goals from Tevez (2), Buffarini and Cardona, while Gonzalez scored for Tigre. And although it is a National Cup game, so it is not in statistics, these two rivals played the 2022 League Cup final with "Xeneizes" victory 3-0.

How to watch or live stream Boca Juniors vs Tigre in the US

The game that Boca Juniors and Tigre will play this Wednesday, June 15 at the Alberto J. Armando “La Bombonera” Stadium, La Boca, Argentina for the Matchday 3 of 2022 Argentine League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, ViX.

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

Boca Juniors vs Tigre: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Boca Juniors are the favorite with -125 odds, while Tigre have +400. A tie would finish in a +230 payout.

DraftKings Boca Juniors -125 Tie +230 Tigre +400

*Odds via DraftKings