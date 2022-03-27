Bolivia take on Brazil at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Bolivia and Brazil meet in the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. This game will take place at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz. The farewell of the home team in the qualifiers. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Bolivia's effort in the qualifiers was big, but it was never enough, the team barely managed to win 15 points with a negative record of 4-3-10. The only consolation for Bolivia is that they did not end up in the last spot of the standings.

Brazil are close to reaching 45 points in the standings, so far they have 42 points and a record of 13-3-0. The most recent game for Brazil was a show of power against Chile, they won 4-0 albeit with some defensive problems in the first 40 minutes of the game.

Bolivia vs Brazil: Date

Bolivia and Brazil play for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers on March 29, Tuesday at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz. The home team can give one last show to their fans, but the visitors do not want to show weakness to anyone and will surely be lethal as in the penultimate game of the qualifiers.

Bolivia vs Brazil: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Bolivia vs Brazil at the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers

This game for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers, Bolivia and Brazil at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz on March 29, Tuesday, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.