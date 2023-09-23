Bologna vs Napoli: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Serie A in your country

Napoli will visit Bologna this Sunday, September 24 in what will be the Matchday 5 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Napoli’s start to this season has been relatively modest compared to their performance last season. The Neapolitan team currently occupies 6th place with 7 points, which is 5 points behind the league leaders Inter. Naturally, they aspire to compete at the top, and to achieve that, they need a victory.

Their upcoming opponents are Bologna, a team that hasn’t had the best start either. However, at the moment, they’ve amassed enough points (5 in total) to not be immediately concerned about relegation. Nevertheless, this situation could change if they fail to continue accumulating points, so they aim to capitalize on the opportunity, especially as they are playing at home.

Bologna vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (September 25)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (September 25)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (September 25)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (September 25)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 12:00 AM (September 25)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (September 25)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Bologna vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Tennis, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 11 Live

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network