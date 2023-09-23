Napoli will visit Bologna this Sunday, September 24 in what will be the Matchday 5 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Bologna vs Napoli online free in the US on Fubo]
Napoli’s start to this season has been relatively modest compared to their performance last season. The Neapolitan team currently occupies 6th place with 7 points, which is 5 points behind the league leaders Inter. Naturally, they aspire to compete at the top, and to achieve that, they need a victory.
Their upcoming opponents are Bologna, a team that hasn’t had the best start either. However, at the moment, they’ve amassed enough points (5 in total) to not be immediately concerned about relegation. Nevertheless, this situation could change if they fail to continue accumulating points, so they aim to capitalize on the opportunity, especially as they are playing at home.
Bologna vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (September 25)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (September 25)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (September 25)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (September 25)
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 12:00 AM (September 25)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM (September 25)
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Bologna vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Tennis, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 11 Live
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network