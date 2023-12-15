Arsenal is an always have been one of the elite teams of the Premier League or English football. The club has won 13 league titles (including one undefeated season), a record 14 FA Cups, two League Cups, 17 FA Community Shields, the Football League Centenary Trophy, one European Cup Winners’ Cup and one Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

Arsenal is the third must successful team in the history of English soccer. Despite not having won a Premier League in some time, the team continues to battle in the top spots and always has a squad of electric and dynamic players.

Below are the 25 greatest players to ever play for Arsenal, here are the 25 Gunners we will never forget.

Thierry Henry

Henry, the club’s all-time top scorer, epitomized elegance, and lethal finishing. His two spells at Arsenal showcased unparalleled skill, leading the “Invincibles” in 2003-04 and leaving an indelible mark.

Tony Adams

A true Arsenal stalwart, Adams captained the side with distinction. Known for his leadership, he formed a formidable partnership with Steve Bould in defense, contributing significantly to Arsenal’s successes in the late 20th century.

Dennis Bergkamp

Bergkamp’s vision and technical brilliance made him an Arsenal icon. His partnership with Henry was legendary, and his ability to score sublime goals left an enduring legacy at the club.

Patrick Vieira

As a commanding midfielder, Vieira was the heartbeat of Wenger’s successful Arsenal teams. His physical presence, coupled with skill, guided Arsenal to numerous triumphs, including league titles and FA Cups.

Ian Wright

A prolific goal scorer, Wright’s time at Arsenal was marked by his clinical finishing. His goal-scoring exploits and infectious passion endeared him to fans during a successful era.

David Seaman

Arsenal’s rock in goal for many years, Seaman was known for his incredible shot-stopping abilities. He played a crucial role in Arsenal’s defensive solidity during the Wenger era.

Liam Brady

A graceful midfielder, Brady’s skill on the ball and playmaking abilities left an indelible mark. His time at Arsenal in the ’70s showcased his brilliance and creativity.

Robert Pires

Pires brought flair and style to Arsenal’s wing play. His combination of skill and goal-scoring prowess made him a key figure during the Wenger years, especially in the “Invincibles” season.

Freddie Ljungberg

Ljungberg’s pace and versatility made him a fan favorite. A key figure in Wenger’s teams, he contributed significantly to Arsenal’s attacking flair in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

Frank McLintock

A tenacious defender and inspirational captain, McLintock played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s success in the late ’60s and early ’70s. His leadership qualities were crucial for the team.

Charlie George

George’s memorable goal in the 1971 FA Cup final epitomized his impact. A skillful forward, he remains an iconic figure in Arsenal’s history.

Cliff Bastin

One of Arsenal’s greatest goal-scorers, Bastin’s prolific career in the 1930s saw him win numerous honors. His goal-scoring exploits made him a legend at Highbury.

Emmanuel Petit

A key part of the “Double” winning team in 1997-98, Petit’s elegance in midfield and ability to control the game made him a vital component of Wenger’s side.

Paul Merson

Merson’s versatility and creativity were crucial during the late ’80s and early ’90s. His flair and goal-scoring prowess made him a standout player for the Gunners.

Martin Keown

Keown’s no-nonsense defending and commitment to the cause were integral to Arsenal’s defensive solidity. His toughness in the backline earned him a lasting legacy.

George Armstrong

Armstrong’s longevity and consistency on the wing made him a revered figure. A key player in the ’70s, he contributed to Arsenal’s success with his tireless work rate.

Ray Parlour

Nicknamed the “Romford Pele,” Parlour’s work ethic and energy in midfield endeared him to fans. His contributions, especially in cup competitions, were pivotal.

Anders Limpar

Limpar’s flair and creativity on the wing added a new dimension to Arsenal’s attack. A key player in the early ’90s, he played a crucial role in the title-winning side of 1990-91.

Ted Drake

A goal-scoring phenomenon in the 1930s, Drake’s prolific record and ability to find the back of the net consistently make him one of Arsenal’s greatest strikers.

Lee Dixon

Dixon’s consistent and reliable performances at right-back were instrumental in Arsenal’s defensive solidity. A stalwart in the famous back four, he was a key part of Wenger’s early successes.

Alan Smith

Smith’s goal-scoring exploits and work rate endeared him to Arsenal fans. His contributions up front were crucial in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

Bob Wilson

Wilson’s goalkeeping heroics and leadership in the ’60s and ’70s made him a revered figure. His loyalty and dedication to the club have left a lasting legacy.

Ashley Cole

A product of Arsenal’s youth academy, Cole became one of the best left-backs in the world. His defensive prowess and attacking contributions were crucial during his time at the club.

Jack Kelsey

Kelsey’s goalkeeping prowess in the ’50s and early ’60s made him a fan favorite. His shot-stopping abilities and leadership in goal earned him legendary status.

Cesc Fàbregas

Fàbregas’s emergence as a young midfield maestro at Arsenal showcased his incredible vision and passing ability. A key figure during the mid-2000s, he played a crucial role in Wenger’s team.