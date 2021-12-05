After the defeat to Bayern, Borussia Dortmund forward Jude Bellingham has shown some concerns about the refereeing appointment, especially since the referee was once found guilty of accepting a bribe. However, the Englishman's remarks will certainly bring him some serious consequences.

Bayern defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the grand Der Klassiker derby in Matchday 14 of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. After the match, the away players were angry with match referee Felix Zweier and many of them, took to the public to criticize the official. It was especially Jude Bellingham who didn't hold back at all, as he has slammed the referee's appointment, considering his stained history. Interestingly, following a match-fixing controversy 16 years ago, when Zwayer was given a six-month suspension by the German FA.

The Black and Yellows' manager Marco Rose received a yellow card for his enraged response after his team was refused a penalty, and was then sent off for a second yellow card for his objections when Bayern was handed their penalty in the 77th minute after a lengthy VAR review.

"For me, it wasn't a penalty. Mats Hummels isn't even looking at the ball, he is fighting to get it and it just sort of hits him, it hits him and I don't even think he's looking at the ball. You can look at a lot of the decisions in the game, you give a referee that has match-fixed before the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect?", Bellingham told ViaPlay after the final whistle.

Jude Bellingham risks match ban by German disciplinary committee

The young English international could now face fierce consequences and criminal charges for his shocking statement. The DFB disciplinary committee has reportedly filed criminal charges against him, which means that the striker risks receiving a suspension and may miss several Bundesliga matches.

Bellingham was referring to an incident in which Zwayer was involved in a match-fixing scandal in the German top flight in 2005. The referee reportedly received a six-month suspension for accepting a bribe from disgraced referee Robert Hoyzer while serving as an assistant during a 2. Bundesliga match featuring Wuppertaler.

He was one of the numerous officials punished by the German Football Association, following an inquiry. He has subsequently ascended to the pinnacle of his profession, and UEFA has awarded him Elite status to four German referees.