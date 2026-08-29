Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Bundesliga game on August 29, 2026

Borussia Dortmund host Hamburger SV at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK on Matchday 1 of the 2026/27 Bundesliga season. With both clubs entering the campaign with different ambitions, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV Tournament Bundesliga Date Saturday, August 29, 2026 Time 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT TV Channels USA Network, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV in the USA

Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV will be available in the United States through Fubo, USA Network, Telemundo and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Can I watch Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV for free?

Fubo is the main option to check for a 5-day free trial, with its official match page currently offering the Dortmund vs. Hamburger SV game with a “Try for free” option.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Borussia Dortmund and Hamburger SV open their 2026/27 Bundesliga campaigns with three points on the line, but the pressure is very different for each side. Dortmund finished as Bundesliga runners-up last season and enter the new campaign with title ambitions, while HSV are beginning another season in the top flight after successfully avoiding relegation in their first year back.

Gregor Kobel of Borussia Dortmund during the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup match (Source: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

For Dortmund, starting strongly is especially important. Niko Kovac‘s side has already had a competitive test this season, losing 2-1 to Bayern Munich in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup on August 22. Despite the defeat, Dortmund improved after halftime and Fabio Silva pulled one back, giving the team some momentum heading into its first Bundesliga match.

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Hamburger SV, meanwhile, have the opportunity to make an immediate statement against one of the league’s strongest teams. After returning to the Bundesliga last season, HSV finished 13th and secured their place in the division for another campaign.

Merlin Polzin‘s team now has to demonstrate that survival was not a one-off achievement, and taking points away from Dortmund would be an ideal way to begin that process.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV: Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Ramy Bensebaini, Waldemar Anton, Joane Gadou; Daniel Svensson, Jobe Bellingham, Felix Nmecha, Julian Ryerson; Maximilian Beier, Konstantinos Karetsas; Serhou Guirassy.

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Hamburger SV (3-4-2-1): Daniel Heuer Fernandes; Jordan Torunarigha, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Nicolas Capaldo; Louis Lemke, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nicolai Remberg, Bakery Jatta; Albert Gronbaek, Martin Adeline; Patson Daka.

What time is the Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV match?

The match kicks off today, Saturday, August 29, at 12:30 PM ET. The Bundesliga lists the fixture for 4:30 PM UTC, while Borussia Dortmund’s official schedule confirms an 18:30 local kickoff in Germany.

Eastern Time: 12:30 PM

Central Time: 11:30 AM

Mountain Time: 10:30 AM

Pacific Time: 9:30 AM