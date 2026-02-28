Trending topics:
Bundesliga

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern live in the USA: 2025-26 Bundesliga

Bayern Munich will visit Borussia Dortmund for the Matchday 24 of the 2025-2026 Bundesliga. Discover here how to watch this matchup in the USA, including kickoff times and broadcast details for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich
© Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty ImagesHarry Kane of FC Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund will face off against Bayern in the Matchday 24 of the 2025-2026 Bundesliga season. Here’s a breakdown of the kickoff times and how fans in the United States can catch the match live, whether on TV or via online streaming platforms.

[Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern online in the US on Fubo]

The Bundesliga is gearing up for another edition of Der Klassiker, who takes the center stage this weekend in the European soccer as Borussia Dortmund will host league leaders Bayern Munich in a matchup that could shape the Bundesliga title race.

Bayern sit first with 60 points, eight clear of Dortmund, and a win would push that gap to daunting territory, while the hosts must defend home turf to keep their championship hopes alive. Don’t miss a rivalry clash that could go a long way in deciding the crown.

When will the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern match be played?

Borussia Dortmund play against Bayern this Saturday, February 28, for the Matchday 24 of the 2025/2026 Bundesliga. The game is set to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Emre Can of Borussia Dortmund – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Emre Can of Borussia Dortmund – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM
CT: 11:30 AM
MT: 10:30 AM
PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern in the USA

Don’t miss the 2025-26 Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

