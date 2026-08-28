Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Bundesliga game on August 28, 2026

Bayern Munich host VfB Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena in the opening match of the 2026-27 Bundesliga season. The defending champions begin their title defense against last season's DFB-Pokal finalists. Find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Tournament Bundesliga Date Friday, August 28, 2026 Time 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT TV Channels Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fandango

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart in the USA

Bayern Munich vs. Stuttgart will be available in the USA on Telemundo, with streaming options through Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Fandango.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart for free?

Eligible viewers can watch Bayern Munich vs. Stuttgart for free through Fubo‘s 5- day free trial. It currently lists the Bundesliga opener among its available live events and offers a “Try for free” option for eligible new subscribers.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Bayern Munich and Stuttgart meet for the third time in just a few months, adding plenty of context to the Bundesliga opener. Bayern won the league meeting 4-2 in April to seal the title, then defeated Stuttgart 3-0 in the DFB-Pokal final to complete the domestic double.

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich during the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup match (Source: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Now, the champions begin their new title defense against the same opponent at the Allianz Arena. Bayern also enters the match with momentum after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup, with Nathaniel Brown and Michael Olise scoring.

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The champions are coming off a record-breaking 122-goal Bundesliga campaign, and another strong start would immediately put them on the front foot in their attempt to win a third consecutive league title.

Stuttgart, however, has already shown that it can trouble Bayern. Sebastian Hoeneb‘s team reached the DFB-Pokal final last season and finished fourth in the Bundesliga, earning another place in the Champions League.

The Swabians also opened their competitive campaign in convincing fashion, beating Hansa Rostock 4-0 in the DFB-Pokal, with new signing Dzenan Pejcinovic scoring a hat-trick on his competitive debut.

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Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart: Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Nathaniel Brown, Kim Min-jae, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Aleksandar Pavlovic, Joshua Kimmich; Luis Diaz, Tom Bischof, Michael Olise; Harry Kane.

Stuttgart (4-2-3-1): Fabian Bredlow; Maximilian Mittelstadt, Finn Jeltsch, Julian Chabot, Josha Vagnoman; Angelo Stiller, Grischa Promel; Tiago Tomas, Deniz Undav, Bilal El Khannouss; Dzenan Pejcinovic.

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What time is the Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart match?

The Bayern Munich vs. Stuttgart match kicks off Friday, August 28, at 2:30 PM ET at the Allianz Arena. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: