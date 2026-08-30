NY Giants release eight players including WR Isaiah Hodgins ahead of 53-man roster deadline

The New York Giants keep making moves before the roster deadline.

The New York Giants have begun making difficult decisions ahead of Sunday’s 53-man roster deadline, announcing their first wave of roster cuts as John Harbaugh and his coaching staff continue shaping the team for the 2026 NFL season.

Eight players were released as the Giants started trimming their roster, with several position battles still unresolved. Among the departures, however, one name immediately stands out because of his previous role with the organization.

The New York Giants released CB Ugo Amadi, RB Damon Bankston, TE Josiah Deguara, DL Leki Fotu, WR Isaiah Hodgins, OL Brenden Jaimes, LB Anfernee Orji and WR Kobe Prentice.

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Did the Giants cut Isaiah Hodgins?

Yes. The most notable name among the first cuts is undoubtedly Isaiah Hodgins. He was an important contributor for the Giants, particularly during the 2022 season, when he emerged as a reliable target in the team’s passing game. His departure is therefore more significant than a typical early roster cut.

The decision also provides an important clue about how Harbaugh and the Giants could ultimately construct their wide receiver room. With Hodgins now out of the picture, the competition for the remaining receiver spots becomes considerably clearer.

What will the Giants WR room look like?

Everything currently points toward a wide receiver group featuring Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, Odell Beckham Jr., Darnell Mooney, Braxton Berrios and Darius Slayton.

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Nabers remains one of the most important pieces of the offense, although the Giants are still carefully monitoring his recovery from last season’s serious knee injury.

Fields has also positioned himself well, while Slayton brings valuable experience. Beckham, meanwhile, has received significant praise from Harbaugh throughout the preseason and appears increasingly likely to make the roster.

The situation surrounding Mooney and Berrios has generated more uncertainty, but the Giants’ first roster cuts suggest both remain firmly in the conversation. Hodgins’ release could therefore be another indication that the Giants are moving toward a six-man receiver room.

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Giants roster deadline decisions are coming

The Giants still have several difficult decisions to make before Sunday’s deadline. The organization must balance talent, positional depth and special teams contributions while reducing the roster to 53 players.

Harbaugh has repeatedly acknowledged how challenging the process can be, particularly with several players competing for the same limited opportunities. The release of Hodgins is an important reminder that previous contributions to the organization do not guarantee a roster spot.

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For the Giants, the focus is now on finalizing a roster capable of supporting Jaxson Dart and the rest of the team heading into the regular season. And based on these first cuts, the wide receiver room may already be taking shape.