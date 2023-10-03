Borussia Dortmund will face off against Milan this Wednesday, October 4 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Undoubtedly, one of the most intriguing matchups of Matchday 2 awaits in what is arguably the toughest group in the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League. On one side, we have the home team, Borussia Dortmund, who had a remarkable start to their campaign.
In their opening fixture, they suffered a 2-0 defeat as the visiting side against PSG, placing them under pressure to secure a victory and avoid falling too far behind. Their opponents for this clash will be AC Milan, semifinalists in the last edition, who played to a goalless draw in their initial match against Newcastle.
Borussia Dortmund vs Milan: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 5)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 5)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 5)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 5)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 5)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 5)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 5)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 5)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Borussia Dortmund vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 5, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 6 HD
India: SonyLIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 4, LiveScore App, discovery+ App
Italy: Amazon Prime Video
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, MáXimo 360, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 3, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4
USA: Paramount+, ViX