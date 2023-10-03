Borussia Dortmund vs Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Borussia Dortmund will face off against Milan this Wednesday, October 4 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Undoubtedly, one of the most intriguing matchups of Matchday 2 awaits in what is arguably the toughest group in the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League. On one side, we have the home team, Borussia Dortmund, who had a remarkable start to their campaign.

In their opening fixture, they suffered a 2-0 defeat as the visiting side against PSG, placing them under pressure to secure a victory and avoid falling too far behind. Their opponents for this clash will be AC Milan, semifinalists in the last edition, who played to a goalless draw in their initial match against Newcastle.

Borussia Dortmund vs Milan: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 5)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 5)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 5)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 5)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 5)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 5)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 5)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 5)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Borussia Dortmund vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 5, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 6 HD

India: SonyLIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 4, LiveScore App, discovery+ App

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, MáXimo 360, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 3, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4

USA: Paramount+, ViX