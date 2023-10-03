Celtic vs Lazio: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Celtic will play against Lazio this Wednesday, October 4 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Lazio’s debut in the Champions League does not appear to have been the most successful. Their 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, despite being the favorites to top the group, was not the ideal outcome as they were playing at home, where securing all 3 points is crucial.

Nevertheless, considering that they managed to secure the draw near the end of the match, that single point holds greater significance. They now have the opportunity to secure their first victory against Celtic, who also had a rocky start. The Scottish team suffered a 2-0 loss against Feyenoord, and given their underdog status in the group, they must secure wins at home to have any serious hopes of progressing.

Celtic vs Lazio: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 5)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 5)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 5)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 5)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 5)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 5)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 5)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 5)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Celtic vs Lazio: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports 2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Next Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 6

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

France: beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 3, LiveScore App, discovery+ App, discovery+

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 252, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Lazio Style Channel

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Champions League 7, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Motor

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 3, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, ViX