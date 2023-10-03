Celtic will play against Lazio this Wednesday, October 4 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Lazio’s debut in the Champions League does not appear to have been the most successful. Their 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, despite being the favorites to top the group, was not the ideal outcome as they were playing at home, where securing all 3 points is crucial.
Nevertheless, considering that they managed to secure the draw near the end of the match, that single point holds greater significance. They now have the opportunity to secure their first victory against Celtic, who also had a rocky start. The Scottish team suffered a 2-0 loss against Feyenoord, and given their underdog status in the group, they must secure wins at home to have any serious hopes of progressing.
Celtic vs Lazio: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 5)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 5)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 5)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 5)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 5)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 5)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 5)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 5)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Celtic vs Lazio: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Fox Sports 2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Next Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 6
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3
France: beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 3, LiveScore App, discovery+ App, discovery+
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 252, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Lazio Style Channel
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Champions League 7, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Motor
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 3, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, ViX