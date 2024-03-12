Aiming for a spot in the quarterfinals, Borussia Dortmund and PSV will face each other for the UEFA Champions League round of 16’s decisive second leg. This article provides a comprehensive analysis of this pivotal match, along with information on how to watch it through television broadcasts and live streaming options available in your region.
[Watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSV online for FREE in the US on Fubo]
The first leg of this series was a fiercely contested match. Borussia Dortmund entered with slight favoritism, yet it was acknowledged that PSV possessed the capability to challenge them, which indeed they did.
The series remains undecided following a 1-1 draw, albeit with a marginal advantage for the German team, which now has the opportunity to conclude at home. Victory is essential, independent of the prior outcome, lending a boost of confidence. Nevertheless, caution is advised: PSV are formidable opponents that should not be underestimated.
Borussia Dortmund vs PSV: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 14)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 14)
Canada: 4:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (March 14)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 14)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 14)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (March 14)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
Borussia Dortmund vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1, Sport1
India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: discovery+, Talksport 2 Radio UK, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App, LiveScore App
Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go, Italia NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Mediaset Infinity
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max, TNT Go
Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App, Talksport 2 Radio UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, ViX, Univision, TUDN App