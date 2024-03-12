Borussia Dortmund vs PSV: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 13, 2024

Aiming for a spot in the quarterfinals, Borussia Dortmund and PSV will face each other for the UEFA Champions League round of 16’s decisive second leg. This article provides a comprehensive analysis of this pivotal match, along with information on how to watch it through television broadcasts and live streaming options available in your region.

The first leg of this series was a fiercely contested match. Borussia Dortmund entered with slight favoritism, yet it was acknowledged that PSV possessed the capability to challenge them, which indeed they did.

The series remains undecided following a 1-1 draw, albeit with a marginal advantage for the German team, which now has the opportunity to conclude at home. Victory is essential, independent of the prior outcome, lending a boost of confidence. Nevertheless, caution is advised: PSV are formidable opponents that should not be underestimated.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSV: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 14)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 14)

Canada: 4:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 14)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 14)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 14)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 14)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Borussia Dortmund vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1, Sport1

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: discovery+, Talksport 2 Radio UK, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App, LiveScore App

Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go, Italia NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Mediaset Infinity

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max, TNT Go

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App, Talksport 2 Radio UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, ViX, Univision, TUDN App