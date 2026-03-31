Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy LIVE: Kean scores the opener! (0-1) 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Bosnia and Herzegovina are playing against Italy at Bilino Polje Stadium for a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying match, where only one team will secure the coveted spot in the tournament while the other must wait another four years for a chance to qualify.

[Watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy online in the US on Fubo]

Bosnia and Herzegovina enter this fixture after overcoming Wales in a dramatic penalty shootout away from home. Meanwhile, Italy arrive following a convincing 2-0 victory over Northern Ireland.

The hosts are looking to qualify for just the second World Cup in their history, while the Azzurri are desperate to return to the world stage after missing the 2018 and 2022 editions.