Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
world cup qualifiers

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy LIVE: Kean scores the opener! (0-1) 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Italy are playing in a high-stakes 2026 World Cup Qualifier. Stay tuned here for all the minute-by-minute updates of this massive encounter!

Amar Dedic of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Manuel Locatelli of Italy.
© Getty ImagesAmar Dedic of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Manuel Locatelli of Italy.

Bosnia and Herzegovina are playing against Italy at Bilino Polje Stadium for a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying match, where only one team will secure the coveted spot in the tournament while the other must wait another four years for a chance to qualify.

[Watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy online in the US on Fubo]

Bosnia and Herzegovina enter this fixture after overcoming Wales in a dramatic penalty shootout away from home. Meanwhile, Italy arrive following a convincing 2-0 victory over Northern Ireland.

The hosts are looking to qualify for just the second World Cup in their history, while the Azzurri are desperate to return to the world stage after missing the 2018 and 2022 editions.

14'- GOOOOOAAAAAL OF ITALY!!! (0-1)

Moise Kean scores the opener of the game!!

10'- Bosnia dominating at the start (0-0)

The home side has started the stronger of the two, dictating the tempo and gradually pushing deep into the Italian half during the first 10 minutes of play.

5'- First shot of the game from Bosnia and Herzegovina (0-0)

Ermedin Demirovic registered the first shot on target of the game, that Donnarumma saved easily.

GAME ON!

The game between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Italy is underway!

Players are on the pitch!

Players from both teams are on the field for their national anthems. Everything is ready for the start of the match!

Italy's potential outcomes

Italy face three distinct scenarios for today’s match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. A win would send them to the Group B of the World Cup, alongisde Canada, Qatar and Switzerland.

A draw after 90 minutes would send the match into extra time, consisting of two 15-minute halves. If the deadlock persists, a penalty shootout will determine the winner. However, if Italy lose today, they will be officially eliminated, marking a historic third consecutive World Cup absence for the Azzurri.

Today's referees

French referee Clement Turpin has been appointed to officiate the clash between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Italy. He will be joined on the field by Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pages, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Nicolas Danos (FRA)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Benjamin Pages (FRA)
  • Fourth official: Jose Maria Sanchez (SPA)
  • VAR: Jerome Brisard (FRA)

Both teams doing warm up activities

Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups at the Bilino Polje Stadium!

Bosnia and Herzegovina lineup confirmed!

Bosnia and Herzegovina's starting XI: Vasilj; Memic, Muharemovic, Katic, Kolasinac; Dedic, Sunjic, Basic; Demirovic, Dzeko, Bajraktarevic.

Italy lineup confirmed!

Italy's starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Gianluca Mancini, Alessandro Bastoni, Riccardo Calafiori; Matteo Politano, Sandro Tonali, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella, Federico Dimarco; Mateo Retegui, Moise Kean.

Kickoff time and where to watch

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy will get underway at the Bilino Polje Stadium at 2:45 PM (ET).

Fubo will be the primary option to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy in the USA. The other options to enjoy the game are: DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue FS1 and ViX.

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Italy clash at the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Welcome to our live blog of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers! Bosnia and Herzegovina host Italy in Zenica for the Path A playoff final, where only one team will clinch its spot in the prestigious tournament!

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions