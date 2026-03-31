Where to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy live in the USA: UEFA World Cup qualifiers

Bosnia and Herzegovina will square off with Italy in the Path A final of the UEFA World Cup qualifiers. Find all the essential details here, including the match date, kickoff time, and how viewers in the United States can watch the action live.

[Watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy online in the US on Fubo]

A long-awaited return to the world stage is on the line as Italy meets Bosnia and Herzegovina in the standout matchup of the UEFA qualifiers’ second round. Italy battled past Northern Ireland with a 2-0 win to keep its hopes alive after missing the last two World Cups.

Bosnia, on the other hand, arrives with confidence following a penalty shootout victory over Wales as it chases just its second-ever appearance. With everything at stake, this showdown promises intensity from start to finish—make sure you don’t miss it.

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When will the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy match be played?

Bosnia and Herzegovina will take on Italy on Tuesday, March 31, in the Path A final of the World Cup qualifiers, with kickoff slated for 2:45 PM (ET).

Edin Dzeko of Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrates with teammates – Warren Little/Getty Images

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy in the USA

Catch the thrilling UEFA World Cup qualifiers showdown between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Italy in the USA. Stream the action on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue FS1 and ViX.