Bournemouth vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 EFL Cup in your country

Bournemouth and Liverpool meet in the 2023-2024 EFL Cup. This game will take place at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth. Bournemouth had a slightly longer road to reach the Fourth Round of the 64th EFL Cup edition as they had to play in the second round, but Liverpool did not have to deal with that but rather win in the Third Round.

Bournemouth won a long and hard game against Swansea City in the second round, they lost the first half of the game by 1-0, but during the second half Bournemouth were able to score three goals to win 3-2. During the Third Round things were easier against Stoke City and they won the game 2-0.

Liverpool played at home during the Third Round, they with home advantage are usually more lethal, but during the game against Leicester City they allowed a goal in the 3th minute which was quite humiliating. The good news was that at the end of the game Liverpool won 3-1.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Bournemouth and Liverpool play for the 2023-2024 EFL Cup on Wednesday, November 1 at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth. Liverpool are big favorites, but Bournemouth have a two-game winning streak in the tournament, they know what it’s like to deal with a tough and heavy defense, it is likely that this game will end in a tie during the first half and a last minute goal will be the one that defined everything.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM November 2

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM November 2

Indonesia: 3:45 AM November 2

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM November 2

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM November 2

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM November 2

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN2, Star+

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

France: beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN Sports MAX 4Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3DS, tv Now

Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK

Italy: DAZN Italia

Malaysia: Mola TV

Mexico: Star+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena 3 Premium

Singapore: Mola TV

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport PSLDS, tv App

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 3

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK

United States: ESPN+