Trending topics:
Brazil

Brazil: Dorival Junior makes bold prediction about the future of national team

Journeyman coach Dorival Junior, who is now the head coach of Brazil, wants the press to know that he has a bold prediction for the national team.

Head coach Dorival Junior of Brazil looks on prior to during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match between Uruguay and Brazil at Allegiant Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
© Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesHead coach Dorival Junior of Brazil looks on prior to during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match between Uruguay and Brazil at Allegiant Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Kelvin Loyola

Brazil is currently in fourth place in Conmebol World Cup qualifying. After three defeats in a row, the team got back on track with a narrow 1-0 win over Ecuador. The five-time World Cup winners are now 3-3-1 in qualifying and could move into third place with a win over Paraguay away from home.

Paraguay, now under the leadership of Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, is coming off a 0-0 draw with Uruguay, which marked Luis Suárez’s final game for La Celeste.

Dorival Junior, a manager who has not been able to hold a position for more than two years, has come under fire as Brazil’s manager. Despite being undefeated, Dorival Junior’s Brazil has put up an uninspiring 4-0-5 record.

Advertisement

Dorival Junior on Brazil’s future

In a press conference prior to his team’s match with Paraguay, Dorival Junior, with little to lose in terms of public opinion, made a massive prediction about Brazil’s future in 2026. He stated, “We will be in the 2026 World Cup final. We will be finalists. You can film me while I’m saying this. I have no doubts. We will be there.”

Head coach Dorival Junior of Brazil looks dejected after being eliminated from the tournament following the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match between Uruguay and Brazil at Allegiant Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Head coach Dorival Junior of Brazil looks dejected after being eliminated from the tournament following the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match between Uruguay and Brazil at Allegiant Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

The prediction has been panned by Brazilian pundits as nothing more than smoke, but one cannot ignore that Dorival Junior is still undefeated as Brazil’s manager. However, his team has yet to inspire millions of Brazil’s fans around the world.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Padres' star Luis Arraez approaches unbelievable no-strikeout streak
MLB

Padres' star Luis Arraez approaches unbelievable no-strikeout streak

Yankees' Aaron Boone makes clear statement addressing Nestor Cortes' frustration
MLB

Yankees' Aaron Boone makes clear statement addressing Nestor Cortes' frustration

Kyle Shanahan reveals decision process for Christian McCaffrey’s Week 2 game availability
NFL

Kyle Shanahan reveals decision process for Christian McCaffrey’s Week 2 game availability

WNBA: Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese gives a timeline for her recovery from wrist injury
Sports

WNBA: Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese gives a timeline for her recovery from wrist injury

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo