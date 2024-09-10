Brazil: Dorival Junior makes bold prediction about the future of national team

Journeyman coach Dorival Junior, who is now the head coach of Brazil, wants the press to know that he has a bold prediction for the national team.

Brazil is currently in fourth place in Conmebol World Cup qualifying. After three defeats in a row, the team got back on track with a narrow 1-0 win over Ecuador. The five-time World Cup winners are now 3-3-1 in qualifying and could move into third place with a win over Paraguay away from home.

Paraguay, now under the leadership of Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, is coming off a 0-0 draw with Uruguay, which marked Luis Suárez’s final game for La Celeste.

Dorival Junior, a manager who has not been able to hold a position for more than two years, has come under fire as Brazil’s manager. Despite being undefeated, Dorival Junior’s Brazil has put up an uninspiring 4-0-5 record.

Dorival Junior on Brazil’s future

In a press conference prior to his team’s match with Paraguay, Dorival Junior, with little to lose in terms of public opinion, made a massive prediction about Brazil’s future in 2026. He stated, “We will be in the 2026 World Cup final. We will be finalists. You can film me while I’m saying this. I have no doubts. We will be there.”

Head coach Dorival Junior of Brazil looks dejected after being eliminated from the tournament following the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match between Uruguay and Brazil at Allegiant Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The prediction has been panned by Brazilian pundits as nothing more than smoke, but one cannot ignore that Dorival Junior is still undefeated as Brazil’s manager. However, his team has yet to inspire millions of Brazil’s fans around the world.