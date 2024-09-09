Trending topics:
Real Madrid star Rodrygo not happy with his hybrid role

In an ESPN interview Rodrygo commented about his role at Real Madrid and how unhappy he is to be used as a utility man.

Rodrygo with Real Madrid.
Rodrygo with Real Madrid.

By Kelvin Loyola

Real Madrid is never an easy place, known for its high expectations and strong egos, is a challenging environment even for successful players like Rodrygo, who is seeking a more defined role.

Rodrygo has been with Real Madrid for over five seasons, during which he has played 221 games, scored 55 goals, and provided 42 assists. This season, his statistics reflect a similar pattern with 1 goal and 1 assist in 4 La Liga games.

Despite his contributions, the 23-year-old is eager to solidify his position at the club and voiced his frustration about his role to ESPN while with the Brazilian national team.

Rodrygo and his indignation at Real Madrid

Everyone knows my indignation. Everyone, both in the national team and at Real Madrid. People were sending messages,” Rodrygo told ESPN.

He further criticized his usage within the team, saying, “Is someone missing on the right? Rodrygo. Is someone missing as the number 9? Rodrygo.”

Rodrygo with Brazil

Rodrygo with Brazil

Rodrygo also expressed his disappointment over not being nominated for the Ballon d’Or. “Now there’s not much to say… I was upset, I think I deserved it… I don’t want to belittle the players who are there, but I believe I had a place in the 30. It was a surprise… But there’s not much I can do; I’m not the one who decides these things,” he lamented.

Kelvin Loyola

