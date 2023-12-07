Santos has been relegated, for the first time in their 111-year history the famed club will not play in Brazil’s topflight. Santos are 8-time Brazilian champions but more famously they are a three-time Copa Libertadores winner, winning two with Pele, and one with Neymar.

Santos would also win two, what is now known today as, Club World Cups in 1962 and 1963, all led by Pele. Far removed from their glory years this season Santos finished 17th and are one of four clubs that got relegated after going winless in their last 5 matches.

The end result was fans crying, running on the pitch, and outside the stadium destroying property. Images coming through show a fire that looks more like a bomb explosion.

Santos relegated

Brazilian police reported small riots all over the neighborhood where Santos plays, where many supporters torched cars that were parked in the streets. Brazil is one of the most competitive leagues in the world where major teams get relegated often.

In fact, only Flamengo and Sao Paulo are the only remaining teams who have never been relegated. The winner of the league was a team that only a few seasons ago was relegated and returned much stronger, Palmeiras.

Inter Miami target Luis Suarez scored two goals in his final game at Gremio to have the Porto Alegre side finish second in the league.

Santos earned an 11-17-10 record during the year and could not save themselves from the drop, while Vasco Da Gama, another legendary team were able to survive in the final match day.