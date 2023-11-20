Matchday 6 of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will bring us a must-watch derby between two powerhouses. Brazil host Argentina at the iconic Maracana on Tuesday, November 21 in a must-win game for both lifelong rivals.

The Canarinha head back home following a painful loss in Colombia, who pulled off a massive comeback in Barranquilla. It was the second defeat in a row for Fernando Diniz‘s men, who had previously lost to Uruguay in October. Since they had drawn with Venezuela before that, the Selecao are now on a three-game winless streak.

La Albiceleste, meanwhile, also aim to get back to winning ways. Last time out, the reigning world champions were handed their first loss of the year by Uruguay. Lionel Messi and company had gotten used to winning, which is why they’ll visit Rio de Janeiro looking for all three points.

Brazil possible starting XI

Brazil were struck by injuries lately. Not only did Diniz have to deal with multiple absences heading into this window, but he also lost players during the week. Vinicius Junior, for instance, will be out for two months after picking up a hamstring injury in Colombia.

The Real Madrid star has unfortunately joined the likes of Neymar, Casemiro, Richarlison, and Danilo in the list of injured Brazilian players. Therefore, Diniz will have to rely on other names to try and take down the reigning world champs.

Brazil probable lineup: Alisson; Emerson, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Augusto; Bruno Guimaraes, Andre; Raphinha, Rodrygo, Gabriel Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus/Joao Pedro.

Argentina predicted lineup

Lionel Scaloni could shake things up for this clash in the wake of his team’s recent loss. Angel Di Maria could return to the lineup instead of Nicolas Gonzalez, but the coach also has doubts in other positions.

Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez are once again battling it out for a spot in the team, whereas Leandro Paredes could also make the starting eleven.

Argentina probable lineup: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Leandro Paredes/Nicolás González/Ángel Di María, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez/Julián Álvarez.