Before the international break is over, the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will bring us one of the greatest derbies in soccer. On Tuesday, November 21, Brazil host Argentina at the Maracana in a highly anticipated clash between continental powerhouses.
While the derby is already attractive by itself, this specific game looks interesting as both sides will be looking to bounce back. Last time out, both the Verde-amarela and La Albiceleste lost.
Fernando Diniz‘s men have failed to pick up a victory in their last three games, having suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two matches. Lionel Scaloni‘s team, on the other hand, has recently suffered its first loss in 2023 at the hands of Uruguay.
Brazil vs Argentina: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Australia: 11:30 AM (Wednesday)
Bangladesh: 6:30 AM (Wednesday)
Belgium: 1:30 AM
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Canada: 7:30 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Denmark: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Egypt: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
France: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Germany: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Ghana: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Greece: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
India: 6 AM (Wednesday)
Indonesia: 8:30 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Israel: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
Italy: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Jamaica: 7:30 PM
Kenya: 3:30 AM (Wednesday)
Malaysia: 8:30 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Morocco: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Netherlands: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
New Zealand: 1:30 PM (Wednesday)
Nigeria: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Norway: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Philippines: 8:30 AM (Wednesday)
Poland: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Portugal: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Saudi Arabia: 3:30 AM (Wednesday)
Serbia: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Singapore: 8:30 AM (Wednesday)
South Africa: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
Spain: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Sweden: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Switzerland: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
UAE: 4:30 AM (Wednesday)
UK: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
United States: 7:30 PM (ET)
How to Watch Brazil vs Argentina in your Country
Argentina: Televisión Pública, TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina
Belgium: Fanatiz
Brazil: Globo, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Fanatiz
France: Molotov, L’Equipe Web
Germany: Fanatiz
Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
International: Fanatiz International, Bet365
Israel: Sport 3
Kenya: Startimes World Football, Star Times App
Malaysia: Fanatiz, sooka Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Netherlands: Fanatiz
New Zealand: Fanatiz
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Norway: VG+
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: Fanatiz
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar Plus+
Switzerland: Fanatiz
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Fanatiz*, ViX, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
* In the USA and Canada, in USD and CAD respectively, the game will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.