Brazil vs Argentina: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

Before the international break is over, the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will bring us one of the greatest derbies in soccer. On Tuesday, November 21, Brazil host Argentina at the Maracana in a highly anticipated clash between continental powerhouses.

While the derby is already attractive by itself, this specific game looks interesting as both sides will be looking to bounce back. Last time out, both the Verde-amarela and La Albiceleste lost.

Fernando Diniz‘s men have failed to pick up a victory in their last three games, having suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two matches. Lionel Scaloni‘s team, on the other hand, has recently suffered its first loss in 2023 at the hands of Uruguay.

Brazil vs Argentina: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Australia: 11:30 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 6:30 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 1:30 AM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Denmark: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Egypt: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

France: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Germany: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ghana: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Greece: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

India: 6 AM (Wednesday)

Indonesia: 8:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Israel: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Italy: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Jamaica: 7:30 PM

Kenya: 3:30 AM (Wednesday)

Malaysia: 8:30 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Morocco: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

New Zealand: 1:30 PM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Norway: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Philippines: 8:30 AM (Wednesday)

Poland: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Portugal: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Saudi Arabia: 3:30 AM (Wednesday)

Serbia: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Singapore: 8:30 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Spain: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Sweden: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

UAE: 4:30 AM (Wednesday)

UK: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

How to Watch Brazil vs Argentina in your Country

Argentina: Televisión Pública, TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

Belgium: Fanatiz

Brazil: Globo, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Fanatiz

France: Molotov, L’Equipe Web

Germany: Fanatiz

Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

International: Fanatiz International, Bet365

Israel: Sport 3

Kenya: Startimes World Football, Star Times App

Malaysia: Fanatiz, sooka Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Netherlands: Fanatiz

New Zealand: Fanatiz

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Norway: VG+

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: Fanatiz

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar Plus+

Switzerland: Fanatiz

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Fanatiz*, ViX, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

* In the USA and Canada, in USD and CAD respectively, the game will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.