How to watch Brazil vs Argentina for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The November international break will be over soon, but first it will deliver a highly anticipated game in the Conmebol Qualifiers. Lifelong rivals Brazil and Argentina clash at the emblematic Maracana on Matchday 6 of the road to the 2026 World Cup, in another edition of the South American derby.

[Watch Brazil vs Argentina online free on Fubo]

The Selecao will be looking to redeem themselves against the reigning world champions, whose path to the ultimate glory started by winning the Copa America in Brazilian soil in 2021.

With Lionel Messi leading the team, La Albiceleste has dominated the continent and the world in recent years, while La Verde-amarela looked like a shell of themselves lately.

Since their win over Brazil at the Maracana in the 2021 Copa America final, Argentina went on to win the Finalissima and World Cup, proving they’re the best team on Earth right now.

Brazil may boast more World Cup titles than any other team, including the defending champs, but they seem to be going through an identity crisis. Therefore, the upcoming derby could be a great opportunity for redemption.

When will Brazil vs Argentina be played?

Brazil and Argentina will face each other in the sixth round of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday, November 21. It will be the first time they clash in Brazil since the infamous game that got postponed in 2021.

Brazil vs Argentina: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Brazil vs Argentina in the US

The game to be played between Brazil and Argentina in the Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial) and Fanatiz*. Other options: Telemundo, Universo.

* In the USA and Canada, in USD and CAD respectively, the game will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.