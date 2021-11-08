Brazil and Colombia will square off on Matchday 13 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game in the US.

Brazil vs Colombia: Date, Time, and TV channel in the US for South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

It's time for international soccer again and the resumption of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers is a must-watch. Brazil and Colombia clash on Matchday 13 of the Conmebol Qualifying aiming to continue paving the way towards Qatar 2022.

La Verde-amarela want to build from their 4-1 victory over Uruguay and continue atop the standings comfortably. Tite's side has been unstoppable in the tournament so far, only failing to beat Los Cafeteros.

Reinaldo Rueda's men claimed a huge result when they held Brazil to a goalless draw but considering that game was one of three draws in a row, we can understand why the tie isn't something to celebrate too much. But beating Brazil is never easy, and neither will be this time when they visit Sao Paulo.

Brazil vs Colombia: Date

Brazil and Colombia will face each other on Thursday, November 11, at Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo on Matchday 13 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Brazil vs Colombia: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Brazil vs Colombia

The game to be played between Brazil and Colombia on Matchday 13 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers at Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo will be broadcast in the US on Fox Soccer Plus and Fubo Sports Network.