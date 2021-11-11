Brazil and Colombia meet today at the Neo Química Arena in Sao Paulo for the Conmebol 2021 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out how to watch this game in different parts of the world.

Leaders Brazil will try to continue with their incredible unbeaten run today at the Neo Química Arena, previously known as Arena Corinthians, in Sao Paulo when they host Colombia in one of the most exciting matches of the 13th round of the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how to watch this WCQ game in different parts of the world.

The national team coached by Tite has never lost at home in the World Cup Qualifiers. In this edition of the tournament, Brazil lead the standings with 31 points, six behind second-placed Argentina.

Colombia know they will not have an easy game in Sao Paulo. Reinaldo Rueda's side is in fourth place with 16 points, only one behind Ecuador. James Rodriguez returned to the national team, but Rueda will not count on Radamel Falcao, who suffered an injury.

Brazil vs Colombia: Time of the Game

Argentina: 9.30 PM

Uruguay: 9.30 PM

Brazil: 9.30 PM

Colombia: 7.30 PM

Mexico: 6.30 PM

US: 7.30 PM (ET)

UK: 12.30 AM

Spain: 1.30 AM

France: 1.30 AM

Portugal: 12.30 AM

Brazil vs Colombia: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online

Argentina: TyC Sports 2

Uruguay: VTV

Brazil: SporTV

Colombia: Caracol TV and Caracol Play

Mexico: SKY Sports

US: FuboTV

UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1