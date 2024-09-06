Brazil vs Ecuador: Where and how to watch live Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Brazil will receive Ecuador for the Matchday 7 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Brazil take on Ecuador in a crucial Matchday 7 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, and fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action. Whether you plan to watch on TV or stream the match online, we’ve got you covered with all the essential details to ensure you stay plugged into this high-stakes South American showdown.

Brazil started their journey in the qualifiers in a somewhat unusual way for them. Accustomed to fighting for first place, and almost always getting it, it is surprising to see them with 7 points being 6th in the standings, a position that in other times would have forced them to play an eventual playoff against a rival from another confederation.

Of course, they need to improve their numbers and will try to do so by taking advantage of the fact that they are playing at home. Their rivals will be Ecuador, a tough rival, with a young and talented squad. Although they are the underdogs, the Ecuadorians will try to complicate things for Brazil, which for the moment has not found its best version.

Brazil vs Ecuador: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 10:00 PM

Australia: 11:00 AM (September 7)

Bangladesh: 9:00 AM (September 7)

Brazil: 10:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 8:00 PM

France: 3:00 AM (September 7)

Germany: 3:00 AM (September 7)

India: 6:30 AM (September 7)

Indonesia: 9:00 AM (September 7)

Ireland: 2:00 AM (September 7)

Italy: 3:00 AM (September 7)

Malaysia: 9:00 AM (September 7)

Mexico: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 AM (September 7)

Nigeria: 2:00 AM (September 7)

Portugal: 2:00 AM (September 7)

South Africa: 3:00 AM (September 7)

Spain: 3:00 AM (September 7)

UAE: 5:00 AM (September 7)

UK: 2:00 AM (September 7)

USA: 9:00 PM (ET)

Brazil vs Ecuador: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports 2

Australia: SBS On, Demand SBS

Brazil: Canais Globo, Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+ Vivo, Play SporTV, Globo

Ecuador: Football Channel

France: DAZN France, L’Équipe Live Foot

Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision

International: YouTube, Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro, Supersport 4

Mexico: ViX

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo, ViX

