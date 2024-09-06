Trending topics:
Brazil vs Ecuador: Where and how to watch live Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Brazil will receive Ecuador for the Matchday 7 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Vinicius Junior of Brazil
© IMAGO / Sports Press PhotoVinicius Junior of Brazil

By Leonardo Herrera

Brazil take on Ecuador in a crucial Matchday 7 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, and fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action. Whether you plan to watch on TV or stream the match online, we’ve got you covered with all the essential details to ensure you stay plugged into this high-stakes South American showdown.

[Watch Brazil vs Ecuador live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Brazil started their journey in the qualifiers in a somewhat unusual way for them. Accustomed to fighting for first place, and almost always getting it, it is surprising to see them with 7 points being 6th in the standings, a position that in other times would have forced them to play an eventual playoff against a rival from another confederation.

Of course, they need to improve their numbers and will try to do so by taking advantage of the fact that they are playing at home. Their rivals will be Ecuador, a tough rival, with a young and talented squad. Although they are the underdogs, the Ecuadorians will try to complicate things for Brazil, which for the moment has not found its best version.

Brazil vs Ecuador: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 10:00 PM
Australia: 11:00 AM (September 7)
Bangladesh: 9:00 AM (September 7)
Brazil: 10:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 8:00 PM
France: 3:00 AM (September 7)
Germany: 3:00 AM (September 7)
India: 6:30 AM (September 7)
Indonesia: 9:00 AM (September 7)
Ireland: 2:00 AM (September 7)
Italy: 3:00 AM (September 7)
Malaysia: 9:00 AM (September 7)
Mexico: 7:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 AM (September 7)
Nigeria: 2:00 AM (September 7)
Portugal: 2:00 AM (September 7)
South Africa: 3:00 AM (September 7)
Spain: 3:00 AM (September 7)
UAE: 5:00 AM (September 7)
UK: 2:00 AM (September 7)
USA: 9:00 PM (ET)

Brazil vs Ecuador: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports 2
Australia: SBS On, Demand SBS
Brazil: Canais Globo, Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+ Vivo, Play SporTV, Globo
Ecuador: Football Channel
France: DAZN France, L’Équipe Live Foot
Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision
International: YouTube, Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro, Supersport 4
Mexico: ViX
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV
UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo, ViX

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

