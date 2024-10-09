Report: Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr begin talks for a contract extension

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr contract is set to expire at the end of the season. However, the club and the Portuguese star are already in talks over a renewal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has kicked off the season strong with Al Nassr, but his contract with the Saudi Pro League side is set to expire in 2025. The club is already taking steps to secure an extension with the Portuguese star.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Ronaldo had a meeting with Al Nassr CEO Guido Fienga, a delegation from the Public Investment Fund and a representative from the Ministry of Tourism to discuss his renewal. The talks were “positive,” which means that they could reach an agreement soon.

Ronaldo, who has scored five goals in six appearances with Al Nassr this season, is 39 years old, but he seems as invested in the game as ever. Recently, after his team’s victory over Qatar’s Al Rayyan for the Asian Champions League, the Portuguese opened up about his mindset in the twilight of his career.

“I’m just enjoying playing football now as I know I don’t have much time left on the field. Now I don’t care about being the best player or winning awards. What matters to me now is enjoying myself and helping my team,“ Ronaldo said.

Cristiano Ronaldo keeps shining with Al Nassr (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

He also added, “I’m used to breaking records and I’m not looking for them anymore.” Which is an interesting statement from the player, after he said he was still motivated to try to reach the 1000 goals. For now, Ronaldo has 905 goals.

Ronaldo has earned influence in Al Nassr

Apart from being the captain and the star of the team, Ronaldo is, allegedly, one of the biggest influences when it comes to the club’s next signings. It has been reported that the Portuguese star is pressing to bring more stars to Saudi Arabia, such as Kevin De Bruyne.

On the other hand, Al Nassr are currently in the third spot of the Saudi Pro League, having won their last three games under the new management of Stefano Pioli. The former AC Milan coach arrived to the team to replace Luis Castro, after they lost their first match in the AFC Champions League.