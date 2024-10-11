Lionel Messi’s former Argentina teammate Mascherano reveals unknown talent of the Inter Miami star

Javier Mascherano, who shared the field with Lionel Messi for years with both Argentina's national team and Barcelona, recently revealed an unknown aspect of Messi's game.

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in soccer history. Over the course of his 20-year career, he has shattered records and thrilled fans worldwide with his extraordinary dribbling, goals, and assists. However, there’s an overlooked side of Messi’s game, and Javier Mascherano, his former teammate in the Argentina national team and at Barcelona recently shared this insight.

In an interview with Shoot For Love, Mascherano highlighted Messi’s defensive abilities, stating: “If Messi were a defender, he could easily be one of the best in the world. It’s almost impossible to dribble past him. Sometimes at Barcelona, we played one-on-one, and it was impossible to beat him.”

He further emphasized Messi’s lesser-known defensive prowess: “Leo defends exceptionally well. He’s very fast, and when you try to dribble him, it’s impossible. We didn’t stand a chance against him. Sometimes attackers know how to defend too.”

This revelation is particularly surprising because Messi is rarely seen utilizing these defensive skills in official matches. In fact, over the years, he has gradually focused more on conserving energy to remain effective in attack, leaving defensive duties to others.

Javier Mascherano, coach of Argentina U-20 team.

A deep connection between Mascherano and Messi

Javier Mascherano is one of the players most familiar with Messi’s game, having shared the pitch with him for over a decade. Their journey began with Lionel’s debut with the Argentina national team in 2005 and lasted until Mascherano’s retirement in 2018. The duo also played together at Barcelona from 2010 to 2018. They won 20 titles together, including two UEFA Champions League trophies and an Olympic gold medal in Beijing 2008.

Messi visits Mascherano’s U-20 team

After returning to Argentina following the 1-1 draw against Venezuela, Lionel Messi went to the Argentine Football Association’s training facility, where he watched the U-20 team coached by Mascherano play a friendly against Uzbekistan. Argentina won 2-0, with goals from Thiago Silvero and Franco Mastantuono.

Messi and his teammates will now have just three days to rest and prepare for their next South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, against Bolivia, set for Tuesday at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.