Brentford and Manchester City will face against each other this Monday, February 5 in what will be the Matchday 23 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
On this Matchday, good news arrived in Manchester from the Emirates Stadium: Liverpool, the leaders of the tournament, suffered a 3-1 defeat against Arsenal. This outcome presents the Citizens with an excellent opportunity to narrow the gap at the top.
A victory would bring them within only 2 points of the “Reds” (with a game in hand), making the acquisition of the 3 points imperative. Their opponents in this crucial match will be Brentford, a team that has struggled this season. The threat of relegation looms large for Brentford, and they urgently need points to steer clear of the bottom of the standings.
Brentford vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Brentford vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN
USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Sports Live, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO USA Network