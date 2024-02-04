Brentford vs Manchester City: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 5, 2024

Brentford and Manchester City will face against each other this Monday, February 5 in what will be the Matchday 23 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

On this Matchday, good news arrived in Manchester from the Emirates Stadium: Liverpool, the leaders of the tournament, suffered a 3-1 defeat against Arsenal. This outcome presents the Citizens with an excellent opportunity to narrow the gap at the top.

A victory would bring them within only 2 points of the “Reds” (with a game in hand), making the acquisition of the 3 points imperative. Their opponents in this crucial match will be Brentford, a team that has struggled this season. The threat of relegation looms large for Brentford, and they urgently need points to steer clear of the bottom of the standings.

Brentford vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 6)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 6)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 6)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 6)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 6)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 6)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 9:00 AM (February 6)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 6)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 5)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Brentford vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, DirecTV GO, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Arena, NOW TV, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Sports Live, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO USA Network