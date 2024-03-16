This match was among the most eagerly awaited fixtures of 2023/2024 Premier League Matchday 29, not just because Manchester City, a title contender, was involved, but also because their opponents, Brighton, had their own set of objectives to fight for, making it a clash where both teams were desperate for points.

Unfortunately, the match will not go ahead as scheduled. The reason is straightforward: Manchester City were set to compete in the quarterfinals of the 2023/2024 FA Cup against Newcastle, and this fixture was arranged for the same weekend, resulting in the postponement of their game against Brighton.

In the end, Manchester City lived up to expectations by defeating an underperforming Newcastle. Consequently, Pep Guardiola‘s squad will now advance to the semifinals of the competition, where they will face Coventry City, who secured a remarkable win against Wolverhampton.

When will the Brighton vs Manchester City game be played?

While the organization of soccer in England is generally exemplary, with teams typically aware of their schedules for various domestic competitions well in advance, the rescheduling of this Matchday 29 game remains unconfirmed, due to complexities that extend beyond the Premier League‘s control.

Manchester City, having progressed to the next stages of both the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, face a congested fixture list with numerous midweek matches. Although this postponed clash will eventually be played, pinpointing an exact date is currently challenging.

How to watch the Premier League in your country?

Here are the options to see the best league in the world in your country. Source: Sporting News.

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: Fubo Canada

India: Star Sports, Disney+, Hotstar, JioTV

UK: Sky Sports, TNT Sports, NOW TV, Sky Go, Amazon Prime

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo, Universo.