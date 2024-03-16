The match slated for Matchday 29 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season was poised to be among the most captivating, primarily for two reasons. Firstly, it marked another chapter in the storied Merseyside derby between archrivals Everton and Liverpool. Secondly, both teams were in dire need of points, adding further intrigue to the encounter.

However, this eagerly anticipated clash has been postponed to a later date. The postponement is due to Liverpool’s commitment to the quarterfinals of the 2023/2024 FA Cup, which is scheduled for the same weekend, preventing them from participating in Premier League activities at this time.

Jurgen Klopp’s “Reds”, who are contending for the top spot and currently share the lead with Arsenal, contrast with Everton, who find themselves several places down the table, striving to distance themselves from the relegation zone. This matchup promised to be a thrilling contest, yet fans will have to wait a bit longer to see it unfold.

When will the Everton vs Liverpool game be played?

Given the high stakes for both teams in this match, beyond the inherent intensity of a derby, Premier League enthusiasts are eager to learn when the Matchday 29 clash between Everton and Liverpool will be rescheduled.

Despite the Premier League‘s reputation for meticulous scheduling and coordination with other competitions, an exact date for this eagerly awaited derby has yet to be determined. The scheduling will largely hinge on Liverpool’s progress in both the FA Cup and the Europa League.

How to watch the Premier League in your country?

Here are the options to see the best league in the world in your country. Source: Sporting News.

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: Fubo Canada

India: Star Sports, Disney+, Hotstar, JioTV

UK: Sky Sports, TNT Sports, NOW TV, Sky Go, Amazon Prime

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo, Universo.