It was another night of disappointment for Manchester United, this time giving up a two-goal lead to draw Galatasaray 3-3 in the UEFA Champions League. ManU is last in their group and faces complete elimination from European club competition for the remainder of the season.



Red Devils keeper Andre Onana was a big reason for the collapse after making several high-profile mistakes. It is another sad chapter in what is turning into a forgettable season for Manchester United.



Bruno Fernandes, one of the team’s biggest faces has come out publicly and talked about the ongoing issues at Manchester United. Here is what the Portuguese attacking midfielder had to say after last night’s latest gut punch.



Bruno Fernandes on Manchester United’s troubles



“It’s really hard, we conceded really bad goals. We have to take control of the situations in all of them. We were on top of the game twice and we had far too many chances to have the game closed. We were not clinical enough.”



The 29-year-old did not hold back on his teammates either, giving an overall overview that what Manchester United has done in Europe has not been enough, “What we have been doing in the Champions League is not enough. It is not the first game we’ve had like this. We have to secure the result. We have to understand in these types of games and stages we have to be smart enough and manage the game better. Everyone has to step up and take responsibility of their own mistakes. Now we don’t depend on ourselves, but it is what it is.”

Current state of Manchester United

The Premier League has been Jekyll and Hyde for the Red Devils as they sit sixth with an 8-5 record for the season. They will have a huge task playing Newcastle United on Saturday.

In the UEFA Champions League, Manchester United is barely alive, bottom of the table they could still qualify for the knockout stage only 1 point from second or get into Europa League if they finish third. Bayern Munich is in first place with 13 points and no defeats.